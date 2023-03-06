Michelin CGDE : Journée investisseurs 2023 – Invitation webcast Live

We are pleased to invite you to our digital
which will be held on from 14:00 to 16:00 (CET)
Introduction - Florent Menegaux (Chief Executive Officer)
With Tire (and Q&A) - Scott Clark (VP Automotive) & Eric Vinesse (VP Research & Development)
Around Tire (and Q&A) - Lorraine Frega (VP Services & Solutions) & Eric Vinesse
Beyond Tire (and Q&A) - Maude Portigliatti (VP High Tech Materials) & Eric Vinesse
Conclusion (and Q&A) - Yves Chapot (General Manager and Chief Financial Officer)
Note on Q&A sessions: the possibility to ask questions will be restricted to analysts.
LIVE WEBCAST
Live Webcast
Access via michelin.com
WEBCAST REPLAY
Webcast replay will be available as of March 14, at 9:00am CET on michelin.com
