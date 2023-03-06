Recherche avancée
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:04:58 06/03/2023
30.34 EUR   +2.10%
Michelin CGDE : Journée investisseurs 2023 – Invitation webcast Live

06/03/2023 | 15:33
We are pleased to invite you to our digital

which will be held on from 14:00 to 16:00 (CET)

  • Introduction - Florent Menegaux (Chief Executive Officer)
  • With Tire (and Q&A) - Scott Clark (VP Automotive) & Eric Vinesse (VP Research & Development)
  • Around Tire (and Q&A) - Lorraine Frega (VP Services & Solutions) & Eric Vinesse
  • Beyond Tire (and Q&A) - Maude Portigliatti (VP High Tech Materials) & Eric Vinesse
  • Conclusion (and Q&A) - Yves Chapot (General Manager and Chief Financial Officer)
    • Florent Menegaux

Note on Q&A sessions: the possibility to ask questions will be restricted to analysts.

LIVE WEBCAST

Live Webcast

Access via michelin.com

WEBCAST REPLAY

Webcast replay will be available as of March 14, at 9:00am CET on michelin.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 14:32:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur MICHELIN (CGDE)
Données financières
CA 2023 28 961 M 30 699 M -
Résultat net 2023 2 041 M 2 164 M -
Dette nette 2023 3 260 M 3 455 M -
PER 2023 10,1x
Rendement 2023 4,65%
Capitalisation 21 216 M 22 489 M -
VE / CA 2023 0,85x
VE / CA 2024 0,80x
Nbr Employés 121 017
Flottant 93,8%
Graphique MICHELIN (CGDE)
Durée : Période :
Michelin (CGDE) : Graphique analyse technique Michelin (CGDE) | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MICHELIN (CGDE)
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 29,71 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,96%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)14.34%22 489
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION11.64%26 308
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.9.48%4 652
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY16.35%3 342
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.29.29%3 204
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.27.26%3 089