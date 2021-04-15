Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 15/04 11:45:25
123.5 EUR   +0.45%
10:39MICHELIN  : Rapport d'activité de la Fondation d'Entreprise Michelin 2020
PU
09:23MICHELIN  : UBS reste à l'achat
ZD
14/04MICHELIN  : Règlements intérieurs du Comité d'Audit
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Michelin : Rapport d'activité de la Fondation d'Entreprise Michelin 2020

15/04/2021 | 10:39
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FONDATION D'ENTREPRISE MICHELIN

RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ 2020

FONDATION D'ENTREPRISE MICHELIN

RAPPORT D'ACTIVITÉ 2020

1

FONDATION D'ENTREPRISE MICHELIN

P.4. LA FONDATION D'ENTREPRISE MICHELIN

04. Éditorial de Philippe Legrez,

Délégué Général de la Fondation d'Entreprise Michelin

05. L'équipe de la Fondation

06. Présence de la Fondation dans le monde

08. Présentation de la Fondation et des membres du Conseil d'Administration

  1. Gouvernance et budget
  2. Valeurs et engagements

P.12. LA FONDATION

EN CHIFFRES

12-13. Les projets en cours par axe d'intervention et par zone géographique

P.14. OFFRIR À CHACUN UNE MEILLEURE FAÇON D'AVANCER

  1. Introduction au panorama des actions
  2. Les projets soutenus par la Fondation
  3. MOBILITÉ DURABLE FOCUS SUR DEUX PROJETS
  1. YOURS
  2. Association Prévention Routière et Fondation La main à la pâte
  3. SPORT ET SANTÉ FOCUS SUR UN PROJET

22. Institut Pasteur

24. ÉDUCATION ET SOLIDARITÉ FOCUS SUR DEUX PROJETS

  1. CeCler
  2. Restaurant Solidaire
  3. PROTECTION DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT FOCUS SUR DEUX PROJETS
  1. UniLaSalle
  2. INRAE (CNRS)
  3. CULTURE ET PATRIMOINE FOCUS SUR DEUX PROJETS
  1. Fondation Notre Dame
  2. Fondation Comédie-Française (Fondation de France)

P.36. ACTIONSDE MÉCÉNAT LOCAL DANS LES PAYS : LES COUPS DE CŒUR DE LA FONDATION

3

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 08:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MICHELIN SCA
10:39MICHELIN  : Rapport d'activité de la Fondation d'Entreprise Michelin 2020
PU
09:23MICHELIN  : UBS reste à l'achat
ZD
14/04MICHELIN  : Règlements intérieurs du Comité d'Audit
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Règlements intérieurs du Conseil de surveillance
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Règlements intérieurs du Comité des Rénumérations et des Nominations
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Règlements intérieurs du CRSE
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Honoraires des commissaires aux comptes en 2020
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions en 2020
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Rémunérations individuelles versées ou attribuées aux dirigeants man..
PU
14/04MICHELIN  : Rémunérations versées ou attribuées aux mandataires sociaux – ..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MICHELIN SCA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 20 562 M 24 628 M -
Résultat net 2020 726 M 870 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 522 M 5 416 M -
PER 2020 30,3x
Rendement 2020 1,66%
Capitalisation 21 928 M 26 254 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,29x
VE / CA 2021 1,13x
Nbr Employés 117 500
Flottant 94,0%
Graphique MICHELIN SCA
Durée : Période :
Michelin SCA : Graphique analyse technique Michelin SCA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MICHELIN SCA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 134,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 122,95 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,15%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,03%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MICHELIN SCA17.15%26 254
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION30.17%28 215
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.73.10%5 702
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ7.29%5 099
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY62.60%4 104
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.63.58%3 767
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ