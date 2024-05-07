Action MCHP MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Microchip Technology, Inc.

Actions

MCHP

US5950171042

Semi-conducteurs

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:30:00 06/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
93,76 USD +2,63 % +0,62 % +3,97 %
Graphique Microchip Technology, Inc.

Graphique Microchip Technology, Inc.
Profil Société

Microchip Technology, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la production et la commercialisation de semi-conducteurs intégrés à destination notamment des secteurs des biens d'équipement domestique, de l'automobile, de l'informatique et des télécommunications. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - microcontrôleurs à signal mixte (56,3%). Le groupe développe également des circuits intégrés de sécurisation et des outils de programmation de microcontrôleurs pour des applications spécifiques ; - produits d'interface et analogiques (28,2%) ; - autres (15,5%) : notamment produits mémoires (mémoires électriques effaçables et reprogrammables). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (25,7%), Asie (53,3%) et Europe (21%).
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
30/07/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Microchip Technology, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
93,76 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
93,72 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,04 %
Révisions de BNA

