    MU   US5951121038

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:45 27/06/2022
59.08 USD   +1.10%
Micron Technology, Inc. : Susquehanna toujours à l'achat

27/06/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
19:01MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Susquehanna toujours à l'achat
ZM
14:01MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : BMO Capital toujours positif
ZM
21/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
ZM
21/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
21/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
21/06Micron Technology, Inc. Dévoile la première carte microSD de 1,5 To et la première mémo..
CI
13/06Les actions de Micron Technology chutent après la rétrogradation de Summit Insights
MT
13/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Opinion positive de UBS
ZM
13/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Summit Insights Group moins optimiste
ZM
06/06MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 33 386 M - 31 650 M
Résultat net 2022 10 299 M - 9 764 M
Tréso. nette 2022 6 059 M - 5 744 M
PER 2022 6,49x
Rendement 2022 0,71%
Capitalisation 65 258 M 65 258 M 61 865 M
VE / CA 2022 1,77x
VE / CA 2023 1,37x
Nbr Employés 44 000
Flottant 91,2%
Graphique MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Micron Technology, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Micron Technology, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,44 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 70,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Switz Director
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-37.26%65 258
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.77%428 837
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.89%424 537
BROADCOM INC.-23.49%205 580
INTEL CORPORATION-25.03%157 863
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.25%143 807