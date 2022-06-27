|
Micron Technology, Inc. : Susquehanna toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
33 386 M
-
31 650 M
|Résultat net 2022
10 299 M
-
9 764 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
6 059 M
-
5 744 M
|PER 2022
|6,49x
|Rendement 2022
|0,71%
|Capitalisation
|
65 258 M
65 258 M
61 865 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,77x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,37x
|Nbr Employés
|44 000
|Flottant
|91,2%
|Graphique MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|35
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|99,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|70,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs