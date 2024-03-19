Action MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Micron Technology, Inc.

Actions

MU

US5951121038

Semi-conducteurs

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:40:33 19/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
94,01 USD +0,25 % Graphique intraday de Micron Technology, Inc. -3,53 % +10,12 %
19:11 MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : UBS toujours positif ZM
19:02 MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Baird est neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Micron Technology, Inc.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : UBS toujours positif ZM
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Baird est neutre ZM
SK Hynix, fournisseur de Nvidia, commence la production en masse de la prochaine génération de puces mémoire RE
Les grandes capitalisations boursières soulèvent le Nasdaq à forte composante technologique RE
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion vendeuse ZM
Wall Street ouvre en hausse, portée par la "tech" RE
Wall Street en hausse avant la réunion de la Fed ; Nvidia donne le coup d'envoi de la conférence sur l'IA RE
Les investisseurs en actions américaines s'intéressent à la mise à jour des perspectives de taux d'intérêt de la Fed et à la conférence GTC de Nvidia MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en hausse avant l'ouverture du marché ; Super Micro Computer gagne, MicroStrategy baisse. MT
Les contrats à terme du S&P 500 et du Nasdaq progressent avant la réunion de la Fed et la conférence sur l'IA RE
La Fed et Nvidia en vedettes (encore) Our Logo
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier ZM
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat ZM
Les marchés à terme de Wall Street sont mitigés en raison des problèmes d'inflation RE
Wall Street ouvre en hausse après des indicateurs mitigés RE
Samsung va utiliser une technologie de fabrication de puces privilégiée par SK Hynix alors que la course aux puces d'intelligence artificielle s'intensifie, selon des sources RE
Exclusif-Samsung va utiliser une technologie de fabrication de puces privilégiée par SK Hynix, alors que la course aux puces d'intelligence artificielle s'intensifie, selon des sources RE
Micron Technology surpasse ses prévisions pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal, selon Wedbush Securities MT
MICRON : objectif de cours rehaussé chez Wedbush CF
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM
Micron Technology, Inc. nomme Robert Swan à son conseil d'administration CI
Les fabricants de puces avancés en pourparlers avec le gouvernement américain pour des subventions fédérales d'un montant de 28 milliards de dollars MT
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
Wall St devrait ouvrir en hausse après le rapport sur l'emploi RE

Profil Société

Micron Technology, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de semi-conducteurs. Les produits du groupe comprennent des produits mémoires (mémoires dynamiques, des mémoires flash, etc.) et des systèmes semi-conducteurs. Le CA par marché se répartit comme suit : - infrastructures informatiques (44,5%) : ordinateurs, systèmes réseaux, systèmes graphiques et serveurs cloud ; - téléphones et périphériques mobiles (23,6%) : smartphones, tablettes et appareils mobiles ; - supports de stockage (14,8%) : notamment composants de stockage de données fixes ou amovibles ; - autres (17,1%) : notamment marchés de l'automobile, de la maison connectée et de l'électronique grand public. Au 01/09/2022, le groupe dispose de 11 sites de production dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (52,1%), Taiwan (20,1%), Chine (10,8%), Japon (5,5%), Hong Kong (5,4%), Asie-Pacifique (4%) et autres (2,1%).
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
20/03/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Micron Technology, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
38
Dernier Cours de Cloture
93,78 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
107,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,78 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
+10,12 % 104 Md
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+28,50 % 625 Md
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+10,62 % 573 Md
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Action Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+23,53 % 308 Md
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+14,31 % 186 Md
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-16,38 % 181 Md
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
-1,89 % 154 Md
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+67,56 % 133 Md
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Action Analog Devices, Inc.
-4,15 % 94,83 Md
SK HYNIX INC. Action SK hynix Inc.
+13,22 % 84,67 Md
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
