Micron Technology, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de semi-conducteurs. Les produits du groupe comprennent des produits mémoires (mémoires dynamiques, des mémoires flash, etc.) et des systèmes semi-conducteurs. Le CA par marché se répartit comme suit : - infrastructures informatiques (44,5%) : ordinateurs, systèmes réseaux, systèmes graphiques et serveurs cloud ; - téléphones et périphériques mobiles (23,6%) : smartphones, tablettes et appareils mobiles ; - supports de stockage (14,8%) : notamment composants de stockage de données fixes ou amovibles ; - autres (17,1%) : notamment marchés de l'automobile, de la maison connectée et de l'électronique grand public. Au 01/09/2022, le groupe dispose de 11 sites de production dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (52,1%), Taiwan (20,1%), Chine (10,8%), Japon (5,5%), Hong Kong (5,4%), Asie-Pacifique (4%) et autres (2,1%).

