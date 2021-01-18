Micropole : Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (464 ko)

GROUPE
COMMUNIQUÉ
Levallois-Perret, le 18 janvier 2021
DÉCLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU RÈGLEMENT GÉNÉRAL DE L'AUTORITÉ DES
MARCHÉS FINANCIERS
|
Date
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Nombre de droits de
|
Nombre de droits
|
composant le capital
|
vote théoriques
|
de vote exerçables
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2020
|
29 087 869
|
35 376 184
|
34 500 394
|
|
|
|
