MICROPOLE    MUN   FR0000077570

MICROPOLE

(MUN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Micropole : Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (464 ko)

18/01/2021 | 21:22
GROUPE

COMMUNIQUÉ

Levallois-Perret, le 18 janvier 2021

DÉCLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU RÈGLEMENT GÉNÉRAL DE L'AUTORITÉ DES

MARCHÉS FINANCIERS

Date

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de

Nombre de droits

composant le capital

vote théoriques

de vote exerçables

31/12/2020

29 087 869

35 376 184

34 500 394

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Micropole SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 20:21:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
loader
Données financières
CA 2019 115 M 139 M -
Résultat net 2019 2,35 M 2,84 M -
Dette nette 2019 21,6 M 26,0 M -
PER 2019 15,9x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 35,9 M 43,4 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,37x
VE / CA 2019 0,49x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 65,1%
Graphique MICROPOLE
Durée : Période :
Micropole : Graphique analyse technique Micropole | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MICROPOLE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christian Poyau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Le Saout Director-Operations
Laetitia Desfosses Managing Director-Finance, Strategy & Development
Nicolas Rebours Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thierry Létoffé Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MICROPOLE-1.15%44
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.95%163 507
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED7.10%78 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.56%69 091
