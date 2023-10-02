Micropole, Groupe international de conseil spécialisé dans la transformation des entreprises par la Data, annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès d'Euronext Growth son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2023.
Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société MICROPOLE à l'adresse www.micropole.com, rubrique Investisseurs / Rapports Financiers.
Prochain rendez-vous financier : Résultats financiers 2023, à une date qui sera précisée par un communiqué ultérieur portant sur le calendrier financier 2024.
