    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/06 17:38:33
269.495 USD   +0.29%
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Comme un air de déjà-vu
06:23ANTITRUST : Facebook gagne une manche contre les autorités américaines
AW
28/06Wall Street : inscrit un doublé S&P500/Nasdaq avec Facebook
CF
ETFs positionnés sur MICROSOFT CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund - USD20.17%2.21%Etats Unis
IShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sec...19.87%2.67%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector - USD19.38%2.59%-Etats Unis
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology ...17.38%2.77%-NC
IShares Global Tech ETF - USD16.21%2.19%Monde
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD14.97%2.49%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technolog...14.9%2.56%-NC
IShares MSCI World Information Technology ...14.88%2.69%-Monde
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - USD12.52%1.85%-Etats Unis
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF - USD11.48%2.39%Etats Unis
IShares Global 100 ETF - USD11.14%0.95%Monde
IShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF - USD11.02%3.02%-Etats Unis
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) - A...10.81%1.75%-Etats Unis
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF - CAD10.63%1.00%-Etats Unis
Xtrackers MSCI U.S.A. ESG Leaders Equity E...10.45%1.44%-Etats Unis
IShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF - Distrib...10.19%1.65%-Etats Unis
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ...9.63%2.79%Etats Unis
HSBC USA SUSTAINABLE EQUITY - Acc - USD9.61%2.17%-Etats Unis
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD9.59%2.49%Etats Unis
Xtrackers NASDAQ 100 1C - USD9.59%2.59%-Etats Unis
IShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF - USD9.59%1.77%Etats Unis
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF - CAD9.58%2.66%-Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 - USD9.58%2.61%Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Accumulating - EUR Hedged9.58%2.66%-Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD9.57%2.45%Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ...9.5%2.65%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF - USD9.28%2.43%Etats Unis
HSBC Developed World Sustainable Equity -...9.15%1.49%-Monde
IShares Core U.S. Growth ETF - USD8.85%2.32%Etats Unis
IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) -...8.55%1.30%Monde
IShares S&P 100 ETF - USD8.54%2.49%Etats Unis
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - USD8.52%2.76%-Amérique du Nord
IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF ...8.36%0.00%-Amérique du Nord
Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 2C EUR Hedged ET...8%1.44%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 1C - Acc - USD8%1.39%-NC
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF - Distributing -...7.66%1.53%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG UCITS - Distributing -...7.66%1.29%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG - Acc - USD7.66%1.85%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to CHF) ...7.66%2.15%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to EUR) ...7.66%1.58%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to GBP) ...7.66%2.70%-Monde
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF - USD7.6%1.55%-Etats Unis
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR (C) - EUR7.58%1.34%Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR HEDGED EUR (C) - EUR7.58%1.53%-Monde
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) -...7.03%1.15%-Monde
IShares Russell Top 200 ETF - USD6.68%1.67%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 ESG Screened (Acc) - USD5.94%1.57%-Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - GBP5.82%1.62%-Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - EUR5.82%1.50%-Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income - Inc - USD5.82%1.60%Etats Unis
1  2  3  4Suiv.



Décryptage
Apple : la fin du 'supercycle', vraiment ?
Graphique MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 42
Dernier Cours de Cloture 268,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 296,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.15%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED41.23%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.28%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.55%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.35%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.26%50 259