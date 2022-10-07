Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MAA   US59522J1034

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.

(MAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:27 07/10/2022
145.41 USD   -3.20%
18:01Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
27/09Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. annonce un dividende ordinaire trimestriel, payable le 31 octobre 2022
CI
23/09Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

07/10/2022 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
18:01Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Piper Sandl..
ZM
27/09Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. annonce un dividende ordinaire trimestriel, pay..
CI
23/09Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : RBC Capital..
ZM
19/09Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Mizuho Secu..
ZM
15/09Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Barclays op..
ZM
24/08Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Truist Secu..
ZM
22/08Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : BMO Capital..
ZM
16/08Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Goldman Sac..
ZM
04/08Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Raymond Jam..
ZM
01/08Vente d'initiés : Mid America Apartment Communities
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 996 M - 2 031 M
Résultat net 2022 576 M - 586 M
Dette nette 2022 4 227 M - 4 301 M
PER 2022 29,8x
Rendement 2022 3,06%
Capitalisation 17 340 M 17 340 M 17 644 M
VE / CA 2022 10,8x
VE / CA 2023 10,1x
Nbr Employés 2 429
Flottant 99,3%
Graphique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 150,21 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 200,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
H. Eric Bolton Chief Operating Officer
Albert M. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph P. Fracchia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, EVP
Tom L. Grimes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Leslie B. C. Wolfgang Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-34.53%17 340
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.68%24 809
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-28.78%24 241
INVITATION HOMES INC.-25.67%20 569
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-37.11%16 285
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-35.07%14 893