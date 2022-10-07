|
Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
|
1 996 M
-
2 031 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
576 M
-
586 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 227 M
-
4 301 M
|PER 2022
|29,8x
|Rendement 2022
|3,06%
|Capitalisation
|
17 340 M
17 340 M
17 644 M
|VE / CA 2022
|10,8x
|VE / CA 2023
|10,1x
|Nbr Employés
|2 429
|Flottant
|99,3%
|Graphique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|150,21 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|200,39 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs