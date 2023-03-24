Recherche avancée
    MAA   US59522J1034

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.

(MAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:31:50 24/03/2023
140.75 USD   +0.54%
17:02Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : UBS toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
21/03Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. nomme Deborah H. Caplan au conseil d'administration
CI
21/03Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. annonce un dividende ordinaire trimestriel, payable le 28 avril 2023
CI
Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : UBS toujours à vendre sur le dossier

24/03/2023 | 17:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 2 166 M - 1 989 M
Résultat net 2023 559 M - 513 M
Dette nette 2023 4 372 M - 4 014 M
PER 2023 27,9x
Rendement 2023 4,02%
Capitalisation 16 323 M 16 323 M 14 986 M
VE / CA 2023 9,55x
VE / CA 2024 9,26x
Nbr Employés 2 387
Flottant 98,3%
Graphique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 139,99 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 178,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
H. Eric Bolton Chief Operating Officer
Albert M. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph P. Fracchia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, EVP
Leslie B. C. Wolfgang Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Bradley A. Hill Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-10.83%16 323
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.61%21 529
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-6.00%20 997
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.24%17 535
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-9.30%16 096
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.43%12 657
