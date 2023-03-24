|
Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : UBS toujours à vendre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
|
|17:02
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : UBS toujour..
|
ZM
|21/03
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. nomme Deborah H. Caplan au conseil d'administra..
|
CI
|21/03
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. annonce un dividende ordinaire trimestriel, pay..
|
CI
|14/03
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Scotiabank ..
|
ZM
|07/03
|Transcript : Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 ..
|
CI
|01/03
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Barclays to..
|
ZM
|23/02
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Mizuho Secu..
|
ZM
|14/02
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) ..
|
CI
|06/02
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Citigroup c..
|
ZM
|03/02
|Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : JMP Securit..
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
2 166 M
-
1 989 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
559 M
-
513 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
4 372 M
-
4 014 M
|PER 2023
|27,9x
|Rendement 2023
|4,02%
|
|Capitalisation
|
16 323 M
16 323 M
14 986 M
|VE / CA 2023
|9,55x
|VE / CA 2024
|9,26x
|Nbr Employés
|2 387
|Flottant
|98,3%
|
|Graphique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|139,99 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|178,72 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs