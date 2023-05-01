Recherche avancée
    MSBI   US5977421057

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:25:05 01/05/2023
19.64 USD   -1.80%
17:01Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods est neutre sur le titre
ZM
27/04Midland States Bancorp, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
CI
07/02Midland States Bancorp, Inc. augmente le dividende trimestriel en espèces sur ses actions ordinaires, payable le 24 février 2023
CI
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods est neutre sur le titre

01/05/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
17:01Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods est ..
ZM
27/04Midland States Bancorp, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31..
CI
07/02Midland States Bancorp, Inc. augmente le dividende trimestriel en espèces sur ses actio..
CI
27/01Transcript : Midland States Bancorp, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 202..
CI
26/01Midland States Bancorp affiche des bénéfices inférieurs au quatrième trimestre, mais de..
MT
26/01Midland States Bancorp, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre se termi..
CI
2022Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MSBI) annonc..
CI
2022Midland States Bancorp, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat.
CI
2022Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 21..
CI
2022Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Stephens Inc. toujours neutr..
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 314 M - 285 M
Résultat net 2023 73,6 M - 66,7 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 6,10x
Rendement 2023 6,00%
Capitalisation 442 M 442 M 401 M
Capi. / CA 2023 1,41x
Capi. / CA 2024 1,36x
Nbr Employés 931
Flottant 95,2%
Graphique MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Durée : Période :
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Midland States Bancorp, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 20,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey C. Smith Chairman
Robert F. Schultz Independent Director
Richard Thomas Ramos Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.-24.87%442
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%405 245
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.59%233 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 735
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 548
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%149 588
