Midland States Bancorp, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods est neutre sur le titre
|Recommandations des analystes sur MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
314 M
-
285 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
73,6 M
-
66,7 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|6,10x
|Rendement 2023
|6,00%
|
|Capitalisation
|
442 M
442 M
401 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,41x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|1,36x
|Nbr Employés
|931
|Flottant
|95,2%
|
|Graphique MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|20,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|24,38 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs