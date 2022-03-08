|
Millicom International Cellular S.A. : Scotiabank réajuste son opinion à la hausse
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
6 599 M
-
6 077 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
314 M
-
289 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
6 712 M
-
6 180 M
|PER 2022
|5,89x
|Rendement 2022
|2,21%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 015 M
2 015 M
1 856 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,22x
|Nbr Employés
|21 000
|Flottant
|97,5%
|
|Graphique MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
20,09 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
46,18 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
130%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs