Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Minerals Technologies Inc.    MTX

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MTX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 10/09 17:35:05
49.065 USD   -1.24%
20/08MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
27/05MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
13/02MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-4.50%0.35%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-3.75%0.25%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-3.36%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-4.05%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.53%0.09%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Durée : Période :
Minerals Technologies Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Minerals Technologies Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,68 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,67%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.79%1 695
ECOLAB INC.5.19%57 933
GIVAUDAN SA30.49%39 992
SIKA AG19.49%33 746
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG30.32%21 257
SYMRISE AG24.31%18 665
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group