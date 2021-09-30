Connexion
    ALBUD   FR0004172450

MINT

(ALBUD)
  Rapport
MINT : annonce son éligibilité au PEA PME-ETI

30/09/2021 | 19:12
MINT annonce son éligibilité au PEA PME-ETI
Subscribe

30 Sep 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

MINT

ISN

FR0004172450

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBUD

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1013251_COMMUNIQUE_MINT_CP_PEAPME_MINT__30_septembre_2021.pdf

Source

MINT

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Mint SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 118 M 137 M -
Résultat net 2021 -1,84 M -2,13 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 31,3 M 36,2 M -
PER 2021 -22,3x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 41,0 M 47,5 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,08x
VE / CA 2022 0,02x
Nbr Employés 40
Flottant 32,0%
Graphique MINT
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,14 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kaled Zourray Chairman, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Stéphane Treppoz Director
Stéphanie Belles Secretary
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MINT-27.29%48
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.81%225 140
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.97%134 775
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 627
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%100 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.26%96 632