    ALBUD   FR0004172450

MINT

(ALBUD)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Mint : Chiffre d'affaires semestriel 2021 : 70 M ; x2,1 par rapport au 1er semestre 2020.

29/07/2021 | 19:19
Mint : Chiffre d'affaires semestriel 2021 : 70 M€ ; x2,1 par rapport au 1er semestre 2020.
29 Jul 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

MINT

ISN

FR0004172450

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBUD

16165_999641_CP_MINT_CA_S1_2021__29_juillet_2021__vDEF.pdf

Source

MINT

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Mint SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 92,9 M 110 M -
Résultat net 2021 1,80 M 2,14 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 28,5 M 33,9 M -
PER 2021 28,7x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 49,4 M 58,7 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,22x
VE / CA 2022 0,10x
Nbr Employés 40
Flottant 32,0%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kaled Zourray Chairman, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Stéphane Treppoz Director
Stéphanie Belles Secretary
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MINT-12.42%58
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.34%230 685
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.18%136 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.81%125 419
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.06%99 719
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.94%93 077