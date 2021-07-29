|
Mint : Chiffre d'affaires semestriel 2021 : 70 M€ ; x2,1 par rapport au 1er semestre 2020.
Company Name
MINT
ISN
FR0004172450
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALBUD
Source
MINT
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Mint SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:18:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
92,9 M
110 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
1,80 M
2,14 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
28,5 M
33,9 M
-
|PER 2021
|28,7x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
49,4 M
58,7 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,22x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,10x
|Nbr Employés
|40
|Flottant
|32,0%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MINT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
8,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
11,23 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
30,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|MINT
|-12.42%
|58