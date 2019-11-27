|
|
|
|
|
| Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 02/09 17:35:08
|8.4
|EUR
|
|-3.23%
|
|
|
|
|Fonds positionnés sur MINT
|
|Nom
|PEA
|1er Jan
|5 ans
|Notation
|Position
|Cogefi Chrysalide P
|NON
|16.00%
|23.00%
|0.26M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
|
Les GAFA, c'est plus fort que toi
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
10,87 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
8,68 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
25,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
25,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
25,2%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|MINT
|80.83%
|59
|