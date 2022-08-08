Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  17:39 05/08/2022
8.780 EUR   +7.60%
07:44MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Mayne Pharma et Mithra annoncent l'approbation d'HALOETTE®, une version générique de NUVARING®, par la FDA
04:36Mayne Pharma obtient l'approbation de la FDA américaine pour un anneau contraceptif générique
06/07MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Mayne Pharma et Mithra annoncent l'approbation d'HALOETTE®, une version générique de NUVARING®, par la FDA

08/08/2022 | 07:44
08 août 2022, 07:30 CEST - Adélaïde, Australie et Liège, Belgique - Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) et Mithra Pharmaceuticals, SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) ont le plaisir d'annoncer que la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) américaine a approuvé la demande abrégée de nouveau médicament (ANDA) pour l'anneau vaginal contraceptif HALOETTE® (étonogestrel et éthinylestradiol). Mayne Pharma prévoit le lancement commercial de l'anneau HALOETTE® début 2023.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 05:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 157 M 160 M -
Résultat net 2022 66,9 M 68,0 M -
Dette nette 2022 282 M 286 M -
PER 2022 6,10x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 444 M 451 M -
VE / CA 2022 4,62x
VE / CA 2023 4,67x
Nbr Employés 248
Flottant 64,0%
Graphique MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Durée : Période :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 8,78 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,43 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 190%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Leon van Rompay Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Christian Moretti Chairman
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Koen Hoffman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-56.06%451
CSL LIMITED2.07%98 543
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.89%48 860
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-19.88%40 273
BIOGEN INC.-9.05%31 664
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-19.97%23 596