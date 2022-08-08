Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Mayne Pharma et Mithra annoncent l'approbation d'HALOETTE®, une version générique de NUVARING®, par la FDA

08 août 2022, 07:30 CEST - Adélaïde, Australie et Liège, Belgique - Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) et Mithra Pharmaceuticals, SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) ont le plaisir d'annoncer que la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) américaine a approuvé la demande abrégée de nouveau médicament (ANDA) pour l'anneau vaginal contraceptif HALOETTE® (étonogestrel et éthinylestradiol). Mayne Pharma prévoit le lancement commercial de l'anneau HALOETTE® début 2023.
