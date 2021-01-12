Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : annonce son calendrier financier 2021

Liège, Belgique, 12 janvier 2021 - 7:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), une société dédiée à la santé féminine, annonce aujourd'hui son calendrier financier pour 2021 :
-
9 mars 2021 : Résultats annuels 2020
-
20 avril 2021 : Rapport annuel 2020
-
20 mai 2021 : Assemblée Générale des Actionnaires
-
24 septembre 2021 : Rapport semestriel 2021
Ce calendrier ainsi que toutes les informations corporate sur Mithra (rapports financiers, événements, présentations corporate) sont disponibles dans la section investisseurs du site internet de la société (investors.mithra.com).
Disclaimer
