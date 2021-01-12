Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : annonce son calendrier financier 2021

12/01/2021 | 07:38
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liège, Belgique, 12 janvier 2021 - 7:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), une société dédiée à la santé féminine, annonce aujourd'hui son calendrier financier pour 2021 :

  • 9 mars 2021 : Résultats annuels 2020
  • 20 avril 2021 : Rapport annuel 2020
  • 20 mai 2021 : Assemblée Générale des Actionnaires
  • 24 septembre 2021 : Rapport semestriel 2021

Ce calendrier ainsi que toutes les informations corporate sur Mithra (rapports financiers, événements, présentations corporate) sont disponibles dans la section investisseurs du site internet de la société (investors.mithra.com).

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 06:37:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
07:38MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : annonce son calendrier financier 2021
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : annonce la poursuite du programme clinique Donesta®..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : annonce les termes définitifs de son offre d'obliga..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Richter et Mithra consolident leur partenariat en s..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : L'exclusivité de Mithra sur les applications de l'E..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : La communauté scientifique convaincue du potentiel ..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : lance une offre d'obligations convertibles d'un mon..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : L'Estetrol reconnu comme « nouvelle substance activ..
PU
2020MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Richter et Mithra consolident leur partenariat en s..
PU
2020Un plan ou pas de plan sous le sapin ?
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 29,6 M 36,0 M -
Résultat net 2020 -27,7 M -33,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 18,6 M 22,5 M -
PER 2020 -29,8x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 882 M 1 072 M -
VE / CA 2020 29,1x
VE / CA 2021 12,6x
Nbr Employés 172
Flottant 55,0%
Graphique MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Durée : Période :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,68 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patricia van Dijck Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.4.82%1 072
CSL LIMITED-2.55%99 057
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.42%50 637
BIOGEN INC.9.25%38 861
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.-0.28%37 535
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.71%34 435
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ