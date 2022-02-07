Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : obtient un financement en actions de 100 millions d'euros

Liège, Belgique, 7 février 2022 - 7:30 CET - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (la « Société » ou « Mithra »), une société dédiée à la santé féminine, annonce aujourd'hui avoir conclu une convention de financement en actions avec Goldman Sachs International (« GSI »), en vertu de laquelle la Société peut, à sa seule discrétion, requérir de GSI (sous réserve de certaines conditions) qu'elle octroie un financement à la Société pour un montant total allant jusqu'à 100.000.000 EUR (le « Montant Engagé»), en contrepartie pour GSI de l'octroi d'options d'achat sur les actions ordinaires de la Société. Cet accord a été conclu pour une durée d'environ 2 ans.
