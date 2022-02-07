Connexion
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : obtient un financement en actions de 100 millions d'euros

07/02/2022 | 07:48
Liège, Belgique, 7 février 2022 - 7:30 CET - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (la « Société » ou « Mithra »), une société dédiée à la santé féminine, annonce aujourd'hui avoir conclu une convention de financement en actions avec Goldman Sachs International (« GSI »), en vertu de laquelle la Société peut, à sa seule discrétion, requérir de GSI (sous réserve de certaines conditions) qu'elle octroie un financement à la Société pour un montant total allant jusqu'à 100.000.000 EUR (le « Montant Engagé»), en contrepartie pour GSI de l'octroi d'options d'achat sur les actions ordinaires de la Société. Cet accord a été conclu pour une durée d'environ 2 ans.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 06:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 47,8 M 54,7 M -
Résultat net 2021 -69,0 M -78,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 121 M 139 M -
PER 2021 -12,6x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 870 M 996 M -
VE / CA 2021 15,7x
VE / CA 2022 2,82x
Nbr Employés 300
Flottant 57,5%
Leon van Rompay Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Ajit S. Shetty Chairman
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Koen Hoffman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-1.10%996
CSL LIMITED-10.98%87 522
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-14.05%43 035
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.84%42 401
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-7.67%32 557