Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : obtient un financement jusqu'à EUR 100 millions d'investisseurs existants et rachète EUR 34,1 millions de ses obligations convertibles à échéance en 2025 avec une décote par rapport au pair

Liège, Belgique, 8 aout 2022 - 8:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (la « Société » ou « Mithra »), une société dédiée à la santé féminine, annonce aujourd'hui avoir conclu une convention de prêts convertibles seniors avec des fonds gérés par Highbridge Capital Management, LLC (collectivement, « Highbridge ») et des fonds gérés par Whitebox Advisors LLC (collectivement, « Whitebox », et conjointement avec Highbridge, chacun un « Prêteur ») pour une période de 3 ans, pour un montant total maximum de EUR 100 millions. Une partie du produit du prêt sera utilisée pour racheter des obligations convertibles existantes de la Société détenues par les Prêteurs pour un montant principal de EUR 34,1 millions avec une décote.
