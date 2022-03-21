Mobimo Holding AG / Mot-clé(s) : Autres

Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo prévoit une augmentation de capital pour poursuivre sa stratégie de croissance



21.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Annonce événementielle au sens de l'art. 53 RC (SIX)

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.



Mobimo prévoit une augmentation de capital pour poursuivre sa stratégie de croissance



Lucerne, 21 mars 2022 - La société immobilière Mobimo Holding AG élabore les bases de la réalisation d'une augmentation de capital autorisée allant jusqu'à 10% du capital-actions actuel. Le renouvellement, respectivement la création du capital autorisé nécessaire à cet effet, sera proposé lors de l'Assemblée générale du 12 avril 2022.

Mobimo Holding AG («Mobimo») entend procéder à une augmentation de capital autorisée pouvant atteindre 10% du capital-actions actuel en respectant le droit de souscription des Actionnaires actuels. A l'occasion de la 22e Assemblée générale ordinaire du 12 avril 2022, le renouvellement du capital autorisé existant et la création du nouveau capital autorisé pour un total de 660'154 nouvelles actions (10% des actions émises) doivent constituer la base de cette opération sur capital.

L'augmentation de capital doit permettre de poursuivre la croissance et la réalisation de projets de développement, tout en préservant la solide base de fonds propres. «Nous avons un portefeuille de projets prometteurs sur des sites attrayants. Dans les prochaines années, nous réaliserons ces projets qui seront, en grande partie, destinés à notre propre portefeuille de placement», déclare le CEO Daniel Ducrey. «Les investissements dans les projets destinés au portefeuille de placement jusqu'en 2024 atteindront environ CHF 200 millions.» Les revenus locatifs prévus des immeubles de placement en construction se montent à CHF 7,3 millions, et ceux des projets dont la construction doit débuter dans les deux prochaines années sont estimés à CHF 3,0 millions.

Les conditions générales et le calendrier de l'augmentation de capital devraient être annoncés dans les prochains mois pour autant que les conditions de marché le permettent.



Pour toute question, merci de vous adresser à:

Contact pour les analystes et les investisseurs:

Stefan Hilber, CFO

ir@mobimo.ch

Tél. +41 44 397 11 97

Contact pour les médias:

Marion Schihin, Responsable de la communication

medien@mobimo.ch

Tél. +41 44 397 11 86



www.mobimo.ch



A propos de Mobimo:

Avec un portefeuille extrêmement diversifié d'une valeur globale d'environ CHF 3,6 milliards, Mobimo Holding AG compte parmi les leaders de l'immobilier en Suisse. Le Groupe détient des immeubles d'habitation et commerciaux, ainsi que des objets en développement pour son propre portefeuille et pour des tiers, sur des sites de premier plan en Suisse romande et en Suisse alémanique. Tous ces immeubles se distinguent par une diversification équilibrée et une gestion rigoureuse. Par le biais de ses projets de développement, Mobimo renforce sa base de revenus et améliore la stabilité de la valeur de son portefeuille. Dans le cadre de ses services de développement, la société génère aussi des opportunités d'investissement pour des tiers. Mobimo emploie près de 170 collaborateurs.





