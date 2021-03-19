Connexion
MOBIMO HOLDING AG

(MOBN)
  Rapport
Mobimo : Information sur le projet Agglolac

19/03/2021 | 07:03
EQS Group-News: Mobimo Holding AG / Mot-clé(s) : Autres
Information sur le projet Agglolac

19.03.2021 / 07:00

Press release

Information on the Agglolac project

Lucerne, 19 March 2021 - Mobimo regrets that a majority of the town councillors of Biel/Bienne and Nidau have rejected the Aggloac project in its existing form. Mobimo will work with the cities to evaluate the situation and will in due course provide information on the way forward. The Agglolac planning project will not have any influence on Mobimo's operating results in the current year.

If you have any questions, please contact:
Mobimo Holding AG
medien@mobimo.ch
ir@mobimo.ch
www.mobimo.ch


About Mobimo:
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of nearly CHF 3.4 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.


Fin du communiqué aux médias

1176858  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176858&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 155 M 168 M 141 M
Résultat net 2021 78,9 M 85,1 M 71,4 M
Dette nette 2021 1 629 M 1 756 M 1 474 M
PER 2021 22,2x
Rendement 2021 3,55%
Capitalisation 1 889 M 2 036 M 1 709 M
VE / CA 2021 22,6x
VE / CA 2022 22,7x
Nbr Employés 160
Flottant 99,5%
Graphique MOBIMO HOLDING AG
Durée : Période :
Mobimo Holding AG : Graphique analyse technique Mobimo Holding AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MOBIMO HOLDING AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 272,50 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 286,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut -0,52%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,89%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -9,25%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Daniel Ducrey Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hilber Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Brian Fischer Independent Director
Daniel Crausaz Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MOBIMO HOLDING AG0.17%2 017
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.70%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED21.72%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.26%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.60%27 582
