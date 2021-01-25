



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique MOGU INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 19,57 CNY Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,94 CNY Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,5% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MOGU INC. 13.36% 266 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 11.12% 699 732 MEITUAN DIANPING 29.06% 288 637 PINDUODUO INC. -3.25% 210 793 SHOPIFY INC. 5.72% 146 952 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. 17.30% 97 997