Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Momo Inc.    MOMO

MOMO INC.

(MOMO)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé BATS EXCHANGE - 01/12 16:42:05
13.6950 USD   -4.76%
26/11MOMO INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
31/08MOMO INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
14/08MOMO INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur MOMO INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD2.19%0.49%ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-2.74%0.09%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-1.54%0.08%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-1.46%0.08%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD-1.20%0.08%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...1.28%0.07%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-1.06%0.03%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-1.69%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.48%0.03%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-1.12%0.00%MondeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 153,39 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 94,57 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 111%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,48%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MOMO INC.-57.07%3 006
SNAP INC.172.01%66 185
GRUBHUB INC.44.61%6 524
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.45.93%6 177
DENA CO., LTD.4.27%2 166
TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.187.37%1 102
