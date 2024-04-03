MoneyLion Inc. est une société de technologie financière. L'entreprise conçoit et offre des produits, des outils et des fonctionnalités modernes en matière de finances personnelles et élabore un contenu lié à l'argent qui fournit des informations et des conseils utiles à ses utilisateurs. Grâce à sa plateforme grand public, accessible via l'application mobile MoneyLion téléchargeable gratuitement et en ligne sur www.moneylion.com, elle propose sa suite intégrée de produits et services financiers afin de rendre les opérations bancaires, les emprunts et les investissements accessibles à tous. Ses produits et services financiers comprennent RoarMoney, Instacash, les programmes d'adhésion, MoneyLion Investing, MoneyLion Crypto et Round Ups. Ses solutions de place de marché offrent à ses partenaires des canaux de distribution, d'acquisition, de croissance et de monétisation de grande valeur. MoneyLion Investing est un compte d'investissement en ligne qui permet d'accéder à des comptes gérés séparément et investis sur la base de portefeuilles modèles de fonds négociés en bourse (ETF). MoneyLion Crypto est un compte de crypto-monnaie en ligne.