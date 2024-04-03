Action ML MONEYLION INC.
MoneyLion Inc.

Actions

ML

US60938K3041

Technologie financière (Fintech)

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:19:57 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
69,2 USD +3,12 % Graphique intraday de MoneyLion Inc. -5,76 % +8,63 %
16:02 MONEYLION INC. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
14/03 Un initié de Moneylion a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 306 600 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Dernières actualités sur MoneyLion Inc.

Graphique MoneyLion Inc.

Graphique MoneyLion Inc.
Profil Société

MoneyLion Inc. est une société de technologie financière. L'entreprise conçoit et offre des produits, des outils et des fonctionnalités modernes en matière de finances personnelles et élabore un contenu lié à l'argent qui fournit des informations et des conseils utiles à ses utilisateurs. Grâce à sa plateforme grand public, accessible via l'application mobile MoneyLion téléchargeable gratuitement et en ligne sur www.moneylion.com, elle propose sa suite intégrée de produits et services financiers afin de rendre les opérations bancaires, les emprunts et les investissements accessibles à tous. Ses produits et services financiers comprennent RoarMoney, Instacash, les programmes d'adhésion, MoneyLion Investing, MoneyLion Crypto et Round Ups. Ses solutions de place de marché offrent à ses partenaires des canaux de distribution, d'acquisition, de croissance et de monétisation de grande valeur. MoneyLion Investing est un compte d'investissement en ligne qui permet d'accéder à des comptes gérés séparément et investis sur la base de portefeuilles modèles de fonds négociés en bourse (ETF). MoneyLion Crypto est un compte de crypto-monnaie en ligne.
Secteur
Technologie financière (Fintech)
Agenda
03/04/2024 - Non Deal Roadshow - B Riley
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour MoneyLion Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
67,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
95,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+42,32 %
Secteur Technologie financière (Fintech) - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MONEYLION INC. Action MoneyLion Inc.
+9,40 % 706 M
INTUIT INC. Action Intuit Inc.
+0,45 % 175 Md
ADYEN N.V. Action Adyen N.V.
+34,05 % 52,21 Md
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. Action Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
+21,77 % 42,49 Md
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. Action Robinhood Markets, Inc.
+51,88 % 16,79 Md
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. Action Affirm Holdings, Inc.
-30,50 % 10,46 Md
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. Action Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
-15,18 % 9,89 Md
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Futu Holdings Limited
+2,66 % 7,63 Md
PB FINTECH LIMITED Action PB Fintech Limited
+46,96 % 6,27 Md
STONECO LTD. Action StoneCo Ltd.
-10,65 % 5,02 Md
Technologie financière (Fintech) - Autres
