Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  MongoDB, Inc.    MDB

MONGODB, INC.

(MDB)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/12 16:06:14
362.37 USD   -0.41%
03/12MONGODB, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
28/08MONGODB, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
01/06MONGODB, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur MONGODB, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD-1.98%3.36%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Internet ETF - USD-2.79%2.52%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...0.82%0.97%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-2.51%0.45%Etats UnisActions
Deka MSCI USA MC - USD-1.17%0.28%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.47%0.15%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...0.56%0.13%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD0.56%0.11%MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...0.92%0.11%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA A-dis...0.41%0.04%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA (USD)...1.47%0.04%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA (USD)...1.51%0.04%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA (hedged to G...-0.19%0.04%-Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA (hedged to G...1.04%0.04%-Etats UnisActions
Deka MSCI USA - USD0.58%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA - USD1.14%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA 2C - EUR Hedged...1.28%0.04%-Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA hedged...1.44%0.04%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA hedged...0.87%0.04%Etats UnisActions
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI North America...0.52%0.04%Amérique du NordActions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique MONGODB, INC.
MongoDB, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique MongoDB, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 350,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 363,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,75%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MONGODB, INC.176.47%21 929
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.65%1 694 685
ADOBE INC.52.24%240 872
ORACLE CORPORATION21.67%189 772
SAP SE-11.24%155 782
SERVICENOW INC.93.39%106 493
