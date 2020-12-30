|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|First Trust Cloud Computing - USD
|-1.98%
|3.36%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|SPDR S&P Internet ETF - USD
|-2.79%
|2.52%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...
|0.82%
|0.97%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...
|-2.51%
|0.45%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Deka MSCI USA MC - USD
|-1.17%
|0.28%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD
|-0.47%
|0.15%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...
|0.56%
|0.13%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD
|0.56%
|0.11%
|Monde
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...
|0.92%
|0.11%
|-
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions - Technologie
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA A-dis...
|0.41%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA (USD)...
|1.47%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA (USD)...
|1.51%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA (hedged to G...
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI USA (hedged to G...
|1.04%
|0.04%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Deka MSCI USA - USD
|0.58%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA - USD
|1.14%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA 2C - EUR Hedged...
|1.28%
|0.04%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA hedged...
|1.44%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA hedged...
|0.87%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|BNP Paribas Easy MSCI North America...
|0.52%
|0.04%
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions