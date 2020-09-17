|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|1.90%
|2.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|0.14%
|1.34%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|0.89%
|1.34%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|1.81%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|1.51%
|0.71%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|1.22%
|0.53%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|2.36%
|0.53%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...
|1.72%
|0.21%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|2.00%
|0.14%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.12%
|0.08%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.68%
|0.08%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier