Montea    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA

(MONT)
ETFs positionnés sur MONTEAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...1.90%2.02%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...0.14%1.34%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...0.89%1.34%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...1.81%0.78%EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...1.51%0.71%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...1.22%0.53%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...2.36%0.53%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.72%0.21%MondeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...2.00%0.14%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.12%0.08%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.68%0.08%-MondeActions - Immobilier



Graphique MONTEA
Montea : Graphique analyse technique Montea | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 103,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,59%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,95%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MONTEA27.41%1 959
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-22.68%1 443
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.85%868
PT PURADELTA LESTARI TBK-22.97%742
AMATA CORPORATION-33.33%460
STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)-20.41%434
