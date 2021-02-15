Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
ComStage PSI 20 - EUR-2.33%1.00%PortugalActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.49%0.15%EuropeActions



Graphique MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 221%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 132%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 42,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.2.64%393
VINCI SA5.29%58 664
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 196
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.14%29 420
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 879
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.07%18 020
