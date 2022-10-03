|
Mphasis Limited : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur MPHASIS LIMITED
Recommandations des analystes sur MPHASIS LIMITED
Données financières
|CA 2023
144 Mrd
1 769 M
1 805 M
|Résultat net 2023
17 311 M
213 M
217 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
18 768 M
231 M
235 M
|PER 2023
|22,8x
|Rendement 2023
|2,62%
|Capitalisation
|
393 Mrd
4 824 M
4 920 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,60x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,23x
|Nbr Employés
|19 313
|Flottant
|44,0%
Graphique MPHASIS LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MPHASIS LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|31
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2 086,50 INR
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2 710,48 INR
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs