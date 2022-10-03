Recherche avancée
    526299   INE356A01018

MPHASIS LIMITED

(526299)
Cours en clôture Bombay Stock Exchange  -  30/09/2022
2086.50 INR   +0.88%
13:01Mphasis Limited : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
25/07Mphasis Limited : Nomura est neutre sur le titre
ZM
21/07Mphasis Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
Mphasis Limited : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre

03/10/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
13:01Mphasis Limited : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre
25/07Mphasis Limited : Nomura est neutre sur le titre
21/07Mphasis Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 juin 2022
21/07Mphasis Limited approuve le dividende final
CI
05/07MPHASIS LIMITED : Détachement de dividende final
FA
09/06Mphasis accélère l'écosystème de l'informatique quantique en partenariat avec l'Univers..
CI
07/06Mphasis ouvre un centre de livraison en Alberta avec un nouvel investissement et des em..
CI
25/05Mphasis Limited : Nomura est neutre
ZM
04/05Mphasis et Securonix s'associent pour fournir aux clients du monde entier des services ..
CI
03/05Mphasis Limited : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur MPHASIS LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2023 144 Mrd 1 769 M 1 805 M
Résultat net 2023 17 311 M 213 M 217 M
Tréso. nette 2023 18 768 M 231 M 235 M
PER 2023 22,8x
Rendement 2023 2,62%
Capitalisation 393 Mrd 4 824 M 4 920 M
VE / CA 2023 2,60x
VE / CA 2024 2,23x
Nbr Employés 19 313
Flottant 44,0%
Graphique MPHASIS LIMITED
Mphasis Limited : Graphique analyse technique Mphasis Limited | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique MPHASIS LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 31
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2 086,50 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen 2 710,48 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nitin Rakesh President, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Manish Dugar Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Brar Chairman
Eric Gordon Winston General Counsel, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Narayanan Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
MPHASIS LIMITED-38.57%4 824
ACCENTURE PLC-37.93%162 755
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.63%135 101
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.27%93 935
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.13%72 860
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.83%54 370