Communiqué information réglementée

Press release regulated information

Publication du rapport financier semestriel

Publication of the half-year financial report

Paris, le 25 juillet 2024

MRM annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel relatif au premier semestre 2024.

Il est consultable sur le site Internet de la Société : www.mrminvest.com , dans la rubrique « Finance - Information financière - Informations réglementées ».

Ce document intègre le rapport semestriel d'activité, les états financiers consolidés semestriels résumés, le rapport des Commissaires aux comptes sur l'information financière semestrielle ainsi que l'attestation du responsable du rapport financier semestriel.

Paris, 25 July 2024

MRM announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of its 2024 half-year financial report (French version only).

It is available on the company's website: www.mrminvest.com , under the heading "Finance - Financial information - AMF Regulated information".

This document includes the half-year activity report, the half-year consolidated financial statements, the report of statutory auditors on the half-year financial information and the certification by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

Pour plus d'informations :

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kleber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com

