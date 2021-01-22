Connexion
MTN GROUP LIMITED

(LL6)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 22/01 17:44:39
3.501 EUR   -2.59%
2020Orange intéressé par des investissements en Afrique
RE
2020Orange intéressé par des investissements en Afrique-Les Echos
RE
2020MTN GROUP LIMITED : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Fonds positionnés sur MTN GROUP LIMITED
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Prudential Equity BNON8.00%56.00%20.45M ZAR
Prudential SA Equity Fund BNON7.00%36.00%734.08M ZAR


ETFs positionnés sur MTN GROUP LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF - USD3.35%2.99%-Afrique du SudActions
HSBC MSCI SOUTH AFRICA CAPPED - USD3.34%2.27%-Afrique du SudActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.77%0.54%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.67%0.54%-MondeActions
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...1.28%0.44%MondeActions
IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind...-1.20%0.13%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.58%0.09%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.74%0.09%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.77%0.05%MondeActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%0.04%-MondeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,18 ZAR
Dernier Cours de Cloture 65,53 ZAR
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -9,96%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.15%7 929
SOFTBANK CORP.4.18%61 355
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED13.26%43 422
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-1.38%28 625
SAFARICOM PLC3.80%12 878
TELE2 AB6.03%9 651
