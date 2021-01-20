|
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion négative
Morgan Stanley via analyste Andrew Humphrey reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 109 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
4 033 M
4 879 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
217 M
263 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
876 M
1 060 M
-
|PER 2020
|52,8x
|Rendement 2020
|0,71%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 314 M
13 714 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|3,02x
|VE / CA 2021
|2,70x
|Nbr Employés
|10 660
|Flottant
|85,1%
|
|Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
185,30 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
213,30 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
35,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-13,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-48,9%
