Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion négative

20/01/2021 | 14:08
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Morgan Stanley via analyste Andrew Humphrey reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 109 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
14:08MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion négative
ZD
11/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan conserve son opinion négative
ZD
11/01La bourse reste hermétique au déclin de Trump
11/01AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Air Liquide, Airbus, Aperam, Fresenius, LafargeHolcim..
08/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
08/01Donald Trump s'efface (pour le moment)
08/01AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : AB Inbev, BE Semi, Danone, Elis, Gecina, Idorsia, Ips..
07/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
07/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
07/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Kepler Cheuvreux confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 4 033 M 4 879 M -
Résultat net 2020 217 M 263 M -
Dette nette 2020 876 M 1 060 M -
PER 2020 52,8x
Rendement 2020 0,71%
Capitalisation 11 314 M 13 714 M -
VE / CA 2020 3,02x
VE / CA 2021 2,70x
Nbr Employés 10 660
Flottant 85,1%
Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Durée : Période :
MTU Aero Engines AG : Graphique analyse technique MTU Aero Engines AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 185,30 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 213,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -48,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-0.05%13 714
SAFRAN-2.33%58 598
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-7.34%31 214
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.12.55%27 486
HEICO CORPORATION2.73%17 034
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.-2.77%12 033
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ