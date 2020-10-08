Connexion
MTU Aero Engines AG

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

08/10/2020 | 11:46
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Florent Dehlinger de chez UBS maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 144 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 4 056 M 4 769 M -
Résultat net 2020 240 M 283 M -
Dette nette 2020 917 M 1 079 M -
PER 2020 34,1x
Rendement 2020 1,07%
Capitalisation 8 036 M 9 456 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,21x
VE / CA 2021 2,19x
Nbr Employés 10 661
Flottant 85,1%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,31 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 151,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-40.49%9 456
SAFRAN-37.81%42 999
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-12.77%26 480
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.90.27%16 193
HEICO CORPORATION-3.22%13 757
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.40.54%9 386
