MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
08/10/2020 | 11:46
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Florent Dehlinger de chez UBS maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 144 EUR.
|Toute l'actualité sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Données financières
|CA 2020
4 056 M
4 769 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
240 M
283 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
917 M
1 079 M
-
|PER 2020
|34,1x
|Rendement 2020
|1,07%
|Capitalisation
8 036 M
9 456 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|2,21x
|VE / CA 2021
|2,19x
|Nbr Employés
|10 661
|Flottant
|85,1%
|Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Objectif de cours Moyen
136,31 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
151,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
22,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-10,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-35,5%