MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 4 459 M 5 336 M - Résultat net 2021 301 M 360 M - Dette nette 2021 772 M 924 M - PER 2021 35,8x Rendement 2021 1,00% Capitalisation 10 767 M 12 898 M - VE / CA 2021 2,59x VE / CA 2022 2,40x Nbr Employés 10 313 Flottant 85,1% Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 23 Objectif de cours Moyen 196,56 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 202,10 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,74% Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,7% Révisions de BNA Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MTU AERO ENGINES AG -5.30% 12 898 SAFRAN 5.99% 62 851 TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED -0.22% 33 770 HEICO CORPORATION 2.31% 17 334 AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD -29.49% 17 108 HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 14.58% 14 194