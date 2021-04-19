Connexion
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre

19/04/2021 | 08:32
L'analyste David Perry ne modifie pas sa recommandation. JP Morgan demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 191 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 4 459 M 5 336 M -
Résultat net 2021 301 M 360 M -
Dette nette 2021 772 M 924 M -
PER 2021 35,8x
Rendement 2021 1,00%
Capitalisation 10 767 M 12 898 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,59x
VE / CA 2022 2,40x
Nbr Employés 10 313
Flottant 85,1%
Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Durée : Période :
MTU Aero Engines AG : Graphique analyse technique MTU Aero Engines AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 196,56 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 202,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,74%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Dautl Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-5.30%12 898
SAFRAN5.99%62 851
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-0.22%33 770
HEICO CORPORATION2.31%17 334
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-29.49%17 108
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.14.58%14 194
