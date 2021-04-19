|
MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre
L'analyste David Perry ne modifie pas sa recommandation. JP Morgan demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 191 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|
|08:32
|MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan est neutre sur le titre
|
ZD
|16/04
|BOURSE DE PARIS : La croissance chinoise s'invite chez les sorcières
|
|16/04
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Safran, Publicis, Nestlé, Volkswagen, Siemens, Givau..
|
|13/04
|MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
|
ZD
|13/04
|MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
|
ZD
|13/04
|MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Barclays est neutre sur le titre
|
ZD
|13/04
|BOURSE DE PARIS : Où l'on reparle de l'inflation US
|
|13/04
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Total, ArcelorMittal, Vivendi, Aperam, EMS-Chemie, R..
|
|12/04
|MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre
|
ZD
|09/04
|Les marchés mondiaux frileux après leurs récents plus hauts
|
AW
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 459 M
5 336 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
301 M
360 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
772 M
924 M
-
|PER 2021
|35,8x
|Rendement 2021
|1,00%
|
|Capitalisation
|
10 767 M
12 898 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,59x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,40x
|Nbr Employés
|10 313
|Flottant
|85,1%
|
|Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
196,56 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
202,10 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
43,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-2,74%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-30,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs