Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  MTU Aero Engines AG    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

(MTX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 24/02 17:35:17
207.1 EUR   +5.96%
24/02MTU AERO ENGINES AG : JP Morgan de vendeur à neutre sur le dossier
ZD
23/02MTU AERO ENGINES AG : UBS neutre sur le dossier
ZD
23/02MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Berenberg n'est plus positif
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur MTU AERO ENGINES AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF EURO Equity C Acc EURNON4.00%38.00%88.14M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur MTU AERO ENGINES AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR-1.37%1.05%AllemagneActions
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR-2.76%1.02%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...-3.34%0.82%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...-4.31%0.82%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...0.00%0.82%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...0.00%0.78%EuropeActions - Produits industriels
Deka DAX - EUR-1.05%0.77%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-1.43%0.77%-AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-1.02%0.77%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-1.02%0.77%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-1.06%0.77%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-1.05%0.77%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...-2.42%0.77%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR-2.43%0.77%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...1.06%0.77%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR-1.05%0.77%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-1.67%0.74%-AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Industrials - EUR-1.42%0.72%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-1.93%0.64%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...-1.51%0.60%-AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5Suiv.



Graphique MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Durée : Période :
MTU Aero Engines AG : Graphique analyse technique MTU Aero Engines AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 190,19 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 207,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-8.53%12 606
SAFRAN2.33%61 586
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-2.35%33 049
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD4.03%24 884
HEICO CORPORATION-2.12%17 136
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-12.35%13 827
