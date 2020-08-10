|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|-1.37%
|1.05%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|-2.76%
|1.02%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...
|-3.34%
|0.82%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...
|-4.31%
|0.82%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Quality ...
|0.00%
|0.82%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...
|0.00%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits industriels
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-1.05%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-1.43%
|0.77%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-1.02%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-1.02%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-1.06%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-1.05%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-2.42%
|0.77%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-2.43%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.06%
|0.77%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|-1.05%
|0.77%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-1.67%
|0.74%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Industrials - EUR
|-1.42%
|0.72%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-1.93%
|0.64%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...
|-1.51%
|0.60%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions