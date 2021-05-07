Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 07/05 11:10:08
248.825 EUR   +1.94%
10:50MUNICH RE  : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

MUNICH RE : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

07/05/2021 | 10:50
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Berenberg est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 306 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
10:50MUNICH RE  : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : Opinion positive de Jefferies
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : hausse de 166% du bénéfice trimestriel
CF
03/05MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : publication des résultats trimestriels
29/04MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Détachement de dividende final
FA
28/04MUNICH RE  : Credit Suisse toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
21/04MUNICH RE  : Independant Research est neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 57 152 M 69 017 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 769 M 3 344 M -
Dette nette 2021 272 M 328 M -
PER 2021 12,4x
Rendement 2021 4,28%
Capitalisation 34 198 M 41 227 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,60x
VE / CA 2022 0,59x
Nbr Employés 39 642
Flottant 100,0%
Graphique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 276,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 244,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT0.54%41 227
HANNOVER RÜCK SE16.19%22 290
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.16.67%10 947
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.0.09%8 204
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-24.69%1 451
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.81%694