MUNICH RE : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Berenberg est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 306 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2021
57 152 M
69 017 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
2 769 M
3 344 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
272 M
328 M
-
|PER 2021
|12,4x
|Rendement 2021
|4,28%
|Capitalisation
|
34 198 M
41 227 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,60x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,59x
|Nbr Employés
|39 642
|Flottant
|100,0%
|Graphique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
276,38 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
244,10 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
26,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
13,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-12,3%
