|
MUNICH RE : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
UBS est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 296 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
57 107 M
69 372 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
2 780 M
3 377 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
272 M
330 M
-
|PER 2021
|12,6x
|Rendement 2021
|4,20%
|
|Capitalisation
|
34 843 M
42 346 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,61x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,60x
|Nbr Employés
|39 741
|Flottant
|100,0%
|
|Graphique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
276,84 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
248,70 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
23,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
11,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-14,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs