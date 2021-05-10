Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 10/05 12:38:40
247.475 EUR   -0.49%
11:59MUNICH RE  : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
10:43MUNICH RE  : Deutsche Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
07/05MUNICH RE  : Deutsche Bank maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

MUNICH RE : UBS optimiste sur le dossier

10/05/2021 | 11:59
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UBS est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 296 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
11:59MUNICH RE  : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
10:43MUNICH RE  : Deutsche Bank est neutre sur le titre
ZD
07/05MUNICH RE  : Deutsche Bank maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
07/05MUNICH RE  : NorldLB n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
07/05MUNICH RE  : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
07/05MUNICH RE  : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZD
06/05MUNICH RE  : Opinion positive de Jefferies
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 57 107 M 69 372 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 780 M 3 377 M -
Dette nette 2021 272 M 330 M -
PER 2021 12,6x
Rendement 2021 4,20%
Capitalisation 34 843 M 42 346 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,61x
VE / CA 2022 0,60x
Nbr Employés 39 741
Flottant 100,0%
Graphique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 276,84 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 248,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT2.43%42 346
HANNOVER RÜCK SE17.23%22 388
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.16.66%10 955
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-0.57%8 086
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-24.45%1 503
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.90%694