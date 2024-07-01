NACON est spécialisé dans le développement et l'édition de logiciels de jeux vidéo dits AA (jeux dont les ventes se situent entre 200 000 et 3 millions d'exemplaires) sous forme physique et numérique. Le groupe propose des jeux d'action/aventure (Warhammer, The Sinking City, Werewolf, Paranoïa, etc.), des jeux de course (TT Isle of Man, WRC, V-Rally, FIA Truck Racing Championship, Overpass, etc.), des jeux de sport (Rugby20, Tennis World Tour, Tour de France, etc.) et des jeux de simulation (Farmers Dynasty, Bee Simulator, Pro Fishing Simulator, etc.). En outre, NACON développe une activité de conception et de fabrication d'accessoires de jeux vidéo à destination des PC et des consoles (claviers, souris, tapis, manettes, casques, microphones, volants, fauteuils de jeu, etc.).

Secteur Logiciels