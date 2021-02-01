



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique NANO-X IMAGING LTD. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 67,50 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 75,78 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut -7,63% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) NANO-X IMAGING LTD. 65.97% 3 508 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 9.43% 202 012 DANAHER CORPORATION 7.07% 183 671 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. -8.61% 87 889 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 8.00% 84 783 ILLUMINA, INC. 15.25% 62 260