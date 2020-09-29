Connexion
NATIXIS

(KN)
Natixis : Interépargne and Mirova are rewarded by Les Corbeilles Mieux Vivre Votre Argent 2020

29/09/2020 | 11:44
Natixis Interépargne and Mirova are rewarded by Les Corbeilles Mieux Vivre Votre Argent 2020 The Corbeilles awards launched by the French magazine Mieux Vivre Votre Argent took place on September 24, 2020. Natixis Interépargne and Mirova, an affiliate from Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investments are both rewarded for their business activities and responsible commitments.

Natixis Interépargne is ranked 1st at the Corbeilles 2020 prize in the long-term savings plan category Corbeille Long Terme Épargne Salariale in recognition of Natixis Investment Managers International and Mirova's qualitative management of 'Avenir' and 'Impact ISR' funds. Rewarded in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, Natixis Interépargne ensures long-term performance thanks to the quality and consistency of its funds range and the constant work of the management teams. As an innovative pioneer for over 50 years, Natixis Interépargne supports companies of all sizes in setting up and managing their employees and retirement savings, and employees' shareholding as a performance driver. Their service is based on Natixis Investment Managers' financial management offers, which is known as an active management specialist for employee savings.

Mirova won the 3rd place as an asset manager for the 'Corbeille d'or des sociétés de gestion 2020' as well as the 3rd place for the 'Corbeille Long Terme des sociétés de gestion' in the long-term management of companies category. Mirova offers investors, professionals and individuals, products, which combine financial performance, positive environmental and social impacts. The company has developed strategies dedicated to environmental issues such as land restoration, low-carbon emissions, or environmental transitions, and to social issues like gender equality or jobs creation. As of today, Mirova is a 100% SRI player.

Méthodologie

Décerné chaque année par le mensuel Mieux Vivre Votre Argent, ce prix très reconnu sur la Place distingue les établissements dont les fonds obtiennent les meilleures performances sur la durée. La méthodologie des Corbeilles Mieux Vivre Votre Argent repose sur une évaluation de l'offre de plus de 200 sociétés de gestion dont les fonds (actions, obligataires et diversifiés) sont proposés aux investisseurs particuliers.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 09:44:03 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 7 196 M 8 408 M -
Résultat net 2020 73,9 M 86,3 M -
Dette nette 2020 - - -
PER 2020 111x
Rendement 2020 4,71%
Capitalisation 6 229 M 7 260 M -
Capi. / CA 2020 0,87x
Capi. / CA 2021 0,78x
Nbr Employés 16 639
Flottant 26,1%
Graphique NATIXIS
Durée : Période :
NATIXIS : Graphique analyse technique NATIXIS | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NATIXIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,87 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,98 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,72%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NATIXIS-50.05%7 260
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-11.73%29 815
CITIC LIMITED-45.39%21 358
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-24.90%8 364
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.18.44%5 990
AJ BELL PLC5.59%2 380
