Natixis Interépargne is ranked 1st at the Corbeilles 2020 prize in the long-term savings plan category Corbeille Long Terme Épargne Salariale in recognition of Natixis Investment Managers International and Mirova's qualitative management of 'Avenir' and 'Impact ISR' funds. Rewarded in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, Natixis Interépargne ensures long-term performance thanks to the quality and consistency of its funds range and the constant work of the management teams. As an innovative pioneer for over 50 years, Natixis Interépargne supports companies of all sizes in setting up and managing their employees and retirement savings, and employees' shareholding as a performance driver. Their service is based on Natixis Investment Managers' financial management offers, which is known as an active management specialist for employee savings.

Mirova won the 3rd place as an asset manager for the 'Corbeille d'or des sociétés de gestion 2020' as well as the 3rd place for the 'Corbeille Long Terme des sociétés de gestion' in the long-term management of companies category. Mirova offers investors, professionals and individuals, products, which combine financial performance, positive environmental and social impacts. The company has developed strategies dedicated to environmental issues such as land restoration, low-carbon emissions, or environmental transitions, and to social issues like gender equality or jobs creation. As of today, Mirova is a 100% SRI player.