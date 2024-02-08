Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. est un détaillant spécialisé dans les produits d'épicerie naturels et biologiques, les produits de soins corporels et les compléments alimentaires. Ses produits d'épicerie comprennent des fruits et légumes, des aliments en vrac et des produits de marque privée, des produits d'épicerie secs, congelés et en conserve, des viandes et des fruits de mer, des produits laitiers, des substituts de produits laitiers et des ufs, des aliments préparés, du pain et des produits de boulangerie, de la bière, du vin et du cidre dur, et des boissons. La société propose également une gamme de produits naturels de soins et d'alimentation pour animaux de compagnie, des articles ménagers et des marchandises générales, ainsi que des livres et des documents à distribuer. Elle exploite également une installation de reconditionnement de produits alimentaires en vrac et un centre de distribution à Golden, au Colorado. La société exerce ses activités dans 164 magasins et dans 21 États, dont le Colorado, l'Arkansas, l'Arizona, l'Idaho, l'Iowa, le Kansas, la Louisiane, le Minnesota, le Missouri, le Montana, le Nebraska, le Nevada, le Nouveau-Mexique, le Dakota du Nord, l'Oklahoma, l'Oregon, le Texas, l'Utah, Washington et le Wyoming. La société propose également des programmes d'éducation nutritionnelle à base scientifique.

Secteur Détaillants autres spécialités