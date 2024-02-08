Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.
Actions
NGVC
US63888U1088
Détaillants autres spécialités
Marché Fermé -
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|14,81 USD
|+2,21 %
|-0,94 %
|-7,44 %
|17/01
|Natural Grocers annonce l'ouverture prochaine de son nouveau magasin à Gunnison, CO
|CI
|05/01
|Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. prévoit d'ouvrir un magasin situé au 873 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village
|CI
Chiffre d''affaires - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-7,44 %
|330 M $
|-.--%
|843 M $
|+3,15 %
|686 M $
|+37,58 %
|255 M $
|0,00 %
|140 M $
|-0,50 %
|59 M $
- Transcript : Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024