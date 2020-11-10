Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Navios Maritime Partners L.P.    3PXA   MHY622674098

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

(3PXA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 10/11 08:02:02
5.437 EUR   -0.37%
06/11NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
07/08NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
08/05NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Durée : Période :
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Navios Maritime Partners L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 127%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 51,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.-66.05%74
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.60.89%3 650
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-7.20%945
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-40.98%670
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-3.47%626
KOREA LINE CORPORATION-0.87%446
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group