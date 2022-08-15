|
Ncsoft Corporation : Nomura maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 611 Mrd
2,00 Mrd
1,95 Mrd
|Résultat net 2022
478 Mrd
0,37 Mrd
0,36 Mrd
|Tréso. nette 2022
1 714 Mrd
1,31 Mrd
1,28 Mrd
|PER 2022
|17,6x
|Rendement 2022
|1,89%
|Capitalisation
|
7 818 Mrd
5 993 M
5 845 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,34x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,04x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|71,6%
|Graphique NCSOFT CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique NCSOFT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|385 000,00 KRW
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|519 583,33 KRW
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|35,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs