    A036570   KR7036570000

NCSOFT CORPORATION

(A036570)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Korea Stock Exchange  -  12/08/2022
385000.00 KRW   -4.94%
02:01Le bénéfice net de Ncsoft fait un bond de 26 % au deuxième trimestre
MT
16/05Ncsoft Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
13/05Le bénéfice net de NCSoft bondit de 110 % au trimestre de mars
MT
Ncsoft Corporation : Nomura maintient sa recommandation neutre

15/08/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur NCSOFT CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 2 611 Mrd 2,00 Mrd 1,95 Mrd
Résultat net 2022 478 Mrd 0,37 Mrd 0,36 Mrd
Tréso. nette 2022 1 714 Mrd 1,31 Mrd 1,28 Mrd
PER 2022 17,6x
Rendement 2022 1,89%
Capitalisation 7 818 Mrd 5 993 M 5 845 M
VE / CA 2022 2,34x
VE / CA 2023 2,04x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 71,6%
Graphique NCSOFT CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Ncsoft Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Ncsoft Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique NCSOFT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 385 000,00 KRW
Objectif de cours Moyen 519 583,33 KRW
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Taek-Jin Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Soo Yoon Chief Financial Officer
Ma-Ro Shim Chief Technology Officer
Jin-Soo Jung Chief Operating Officer
Jong-Hwan Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NCSOFT CORPORATION-40.12%5 993
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.21.43%63 203
NETEASE, INC.-9.73%56 991
NEXON CO., LTD.24.91%18 414
KRAFTON, INC.-42.17%9 564
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-25.31%6 589