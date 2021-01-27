Connexion
Neodecortech S.p.A. (NDT) IT0005275778 Italian Stock Exchange

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange - 27/01 17:15:25
3.1 EUR   +3.33%
2020AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Altice Europe, Casino, CGG, HelloFresh, Inditex, Nanobiotix, SES, Total...
ETFs positionnés sur NEODECORTECH S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...-2.16%0.03%-ItalieActions



Graphique NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 53,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 44,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.7.14%49
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.16.35%6 603
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD19.31%4 892
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD1.66%2 123
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.4.02%1 407
NEENAH, INC.-2.48%906
