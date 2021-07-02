Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

NEOEN : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de la société NEOEN

02/07/2021 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de la société NEOEN
Subscribe

02 Jul 2021 17:45 CEST

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_993057_NEOEN_Bilan_semestriel_20210630_FR.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:00:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NEOEN
19:01NEOEN  : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de la société NEOEN
PU
16/06NEOEN, plus forte hausse du SBF 120 à la clôture du mercredi 16 juin 2021 -
AO
16/06NEOEN  : plus forte hausse du SBF 120 à la mi-séance du mercredi 16 juin 2021 -
AO
15/06LES MARCHÉS EN ROUE LIBRE  : Emission du 15 juin 2021
11/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Tout ça pour ça
11/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 11 juin 2021
AO
11/06NEOEN  : confirme son statut de premier producteur indépendant français d'énergi..
AO
11/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Amundi, EssilorLuxottica, Vivendi, Scor, Neoen, Microso..
11/06NEOEN  : plus d'un gigawatt de capacité en France
CF
10/06NEOEN  : franchit le cap d'un gigawatt d'énergie renouvelable en opération ou en..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 371 M 440 M -
Résultat net 2021 42,6 M 50,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 255 M 2 671 M -
PER 2021 84,6x
Rendement 2021 0,02%
Capitalisation 4 057 M 4 807 M -
VE / CA 2021 17,0x
VE / CA 2022 14,9x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,92 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,94 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,57%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Francois Croisille Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEOEN-34.27%4 677
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.49.42%24 935
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-14.30%21 555
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.23%18 640
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-8.85%9 342
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%5 408