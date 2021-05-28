Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

NEOEN : Mise en œuvre du programme de rachat d'actions

28/05/2021 | 18:59
Mise en œuvre du programme de rachat d'actions
Subscribe

28 May 2021 17:45 CEST

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_984937_Neoen_CP_ProgrammeRachat28mai2021.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 16:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 370 M 451 M -
Résultat net 2021 44,0 M 53,6 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 349 M 2 864 M -
PER 2021 79,4x
Rendement 2021 0,08%
Capitalisation 3 809 M 4 642 M -
VE / CA 2021 16,6x
VE / CA 2022 14,6x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,78%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Francois Croisille Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEOEN-38.29%4 645
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-14.04%22 667
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.22.44%20 201
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.23%15 348
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-22.23%8 179
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-19.92%4 651