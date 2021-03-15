Connexion
NEOEN

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

NEOEN :, plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la mi-séance du lundi 15 mars 2021

15/03/2021 | 12:13
NEOEN (+4,94% à 42,30 euros)
Le titre du producteur dénergies renouvelables continue d'être pénalisé par la présentation, jeudi dernier, d'objectifs financiers jugés trop prudents.


© AOF 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 317 M 379 M -
Résultat net 2020 35,3 M 42,1 M -
Dette nette 2020 2 374 M 2 831 M -
PER 2020 101x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 3 795 M 4 533 M -
VE / CA 2020 19,4x
VE / CA 2021 16,4x
Nbr Employés 211
Flottant 45,3%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Director
Bertrand Dumazy Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEOEN-29.03%4 533
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.11.27%74 497
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-21.32%20 581
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.27.13%15 681
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-3.81%7 118
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP11.26%5 662
