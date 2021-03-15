|
NEOEN :, plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la mi-séance du lundi 15 mars 2021
NEOEN (+4,94% à 42,30 euros)
Le titre du producteur dénergies renouvelables continue d'être pénalisé par la présentation, jeudi dernier, d'objectifs financiers jugés trop prudents.
© AOF 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEOEN
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
|08:05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Stellantis, Total, Neoen, Alfen, Ericsson, Boohoo, P..
|
|04/03
|NEOEN : Stifel relève son conseil
|
CF
|04/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Safran, Total, Capgemini, Eurofins, Neoen, R..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
317 M
379 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
35,3 M
42,1 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
2 374 M
2 831 M
-
|PER 2020
|101x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 795 M
4 533 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|19,4x
|VE / CA 2021
|16,4x
|Nbr Employés
|211
|Flottant
|45,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
39,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
44,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
32,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-12,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-39,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|NEOEN
|-29.03%
|4 533