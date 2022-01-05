Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/01 17:35:49
35.84 EUR   -2.24%
18:08NEOEN : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2021
PU
11:15FALLAIT PAS L'INVITER : Holcim
2021FALLAIT PAS L'INVITER : Henkel
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Neoen : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2021

05/01/2022 | 18:08
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Neoen - Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2021
Subscribe

05 Jan 2022 17:45 CET

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1036731_NEOEN_Bilan_semestriel_20211231_FR.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NEOEN
18:08NEOEN : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2021
PU
11:15FALLAIT PAS L'INVITER : Holcim
2021FALLAIT PAS L'INVITER : Henkel
2021Neoen réalise l'exploitation commerciale d'une centrale électrique hybride en Australie
MT
2021Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris Mercredi 29 décembre 2021
AO
2021NEOEN : met en service le Bulgana Green Power Hub, dans l'État de Victoria, en Australie 0..
PU
2021NEOEN : mise en service d'un nouvel actif en Australie
CF
2021BOURSE DE PARIS : En quête d'apothéose
2021EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Teleperformance, Neoen, Ford, Anglo American, Tesla, Apple, Fraser..
2021NEOEN : met en service un nouveau parc éolien en Australie
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 352 M 399 M -
Résultat net 2021 36,9 M 41,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 236 M 2 534 M -
PER 2021 102x
Rendement 2021 0,04%
Capitalisation 3 917 M 4 426 M -
VE / CA 2021 17,5x
VE / CA 2022 15,4x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,7%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,66 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,21 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,23%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEOEN-3.93%4 426
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-11.52%31 557
SIEMENS ENERGY AG4.27%18 937
FIRST SOLAR, INC.0.14%9 280
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-7.13%7 698
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-7.20%2 349