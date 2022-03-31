Connexion
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
Neoen : Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel 2021

31/03/2022 | 20:06
Neoen - Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel 2021
31 Mar 2022 18:24 CEST

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1062347_Neoen__CP_Mise__disposition_URD_2021.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 346 M 387 M -
Résultat net 2021 37,1 M 41,4 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 293 M 2 559 M -
PER 2021 117x
Rendement 2021 0,03%
Capitalisation 4 007 M 4 451 M -
VE / CA 2021 18,2x
VE / CA 2022 16,4x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,8%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 37,48 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,79 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,17%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEOEN-1.78%4 472
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-23.24%26 185
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-8.49%16 415
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.99%7 445
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-22.99%4 906
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-26.21%2 013