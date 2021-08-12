Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Neoen : et BNRG clôturent le financement de trois centrales solaires (58 MWc) en République d'Irlande

12/08/2021 | 08:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Neoen et BNRG clôturent le financement de trois centrales solaires (58 MWc) en République d'Irlande
Subscribe

12 Aug 2021 06:35 CEST

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1002751_210812_Neoen_CP_FC_Irlande.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NEOEN
08:46EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Valneva, Royal Dutch Shell, Delivery Hero, Moderna, Door..
08:14NEOEN : financement finalisé pour des centrales en Irlande
CF
08:12NEOEN : et BNRG clôturent le financement de trois centrales solaires (58 MWc) en..
PU
03/08TESLA : 3 jours pour éteindre l'incendie de sa giga batterie de 13 tonnes en Aus..
02/08NEOEN : plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la clôture du lundi 2 août 2021
AO
02/08BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street devrait entamer le mois d'août en hausse
RE
02/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris en forme pour commencer le mois
AW
02/08Neoen accroît ses pertes et recule de 5,8%
RE
02/08Neoen perd 2% après ses résultats au s1
RE
02/08Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris Lundi 2 août 2021
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 359 M 422 M -
Résultat net 2021 35,3 M 41,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 237 M 2 627 M -
PER 2021 100x
Rendement 2021 0,03%
Capitalisation 3 770 M 4 424 M -
VE / CA 2021 16,7x
VE / CA 2022 14,6x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,5%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,28 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,59 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,71%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEOEN-38.84%4 424
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.111.84%34 430
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-22.29%19 598
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.20%18 467
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-3.04%10 197
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD100.71%6 485