|
Neoen : et BNRG clôturent le financement de trois centrales solaires (58 MWc) en République d'Irlande
Neoen et BNRG clôturent le financement de trois centrales solaires (58 MWc) en République d'Irlande
Subscribe
Company Name
NEOEN
ISN
FR0011675362
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NEOEN
Source
NEOEN SA
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Neoen SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:10:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEOEN
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
|12/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alstom, Schneider, Nokia, Ubisoft, Neoen, Chargeurs, ..
|
|04/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BNP Paribas, Amundi, Sanofi, Schneider, Eramet, Neoe..
|
|08/04
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Kering, Vodafone, Moncler, Deliveroo, Publici..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
359 M
422 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
35,3 M
41,5 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
2 237 M
2 627 M
-
|PER 2021
|100x
|Rendement 2021
|0,03%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 770 M
4 424 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|16,7x
|VE / CA 2022
|14,6x
|Nbr Employés
|232
|Flottant
|51,5%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
35,28 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
36,59 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
3,71%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|NEOEN
|-38.84%
|4 424